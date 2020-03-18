Food Bank of the Southern Tier suspending volunteer activities

(WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is suspending volunteer activities.

Dear Volunteers,

We regret to inform you that the Food Bank will suspend volunteer activities at our warehouse as of Thursday, March 19.

One week ago, we announced a need for volunteers to help pack emergency food boxes. Since then, volunteers have packed 3,500 emergency food boxes and 17,000 lbs of oranges. We are grateful for your help during this crisis, and for the help you’ve given through the years.

We know our operations place volunteers and staff in a vulnerable position with close contact during packing. We have implemented more strict health and safety measures during recent shifts. However, our emergency response team has decided we can longer place our staff and volunteers at risk of exposure to COVID-19, and so we are closing our production to non-staff persons.

Right now, we ask you to channel your giving spirit into online donations. While some of us are experiencing hard times during shutdowns of businesses and employment, many of us are not spending our discretionary funds as we normally would.

We would like to ask that those still wishing to make an impact through good works do so by donating the amount you usually would on date night, pizza and a movie with your family, or any other activities you won’t be spending on during this shutdown. You can donate online at https://www.foodbankst.org/spring-for-meals-v/

We surely will see an increased need for many months as workers are laid off or dismissed from closing businesses. Donations will keep us nimble as we try to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors, as well as individuals and families who are suddenly finding themselves in need they’ve never experienced before.

If you would like to try to continue to volunteer, we encourage you to reach out to 2-1-1 Helpline by dialing 211 from your phone or online at www.211helpline.org or reach out to the United Way in your community.

Jen Harris

Volunteer Coordinator