ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the hazardous smoke from the Canadian Wildfires is expected to continue impacting our area tomorrow, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier announced its office will be closed Thursday, June 8.

With the main office being closed, the food bank announced that the Mobile Food Pantry in Wayland, N.Y. in Steuben County has been canceled, with the food bank working on a way to reschedule.

For more information about the food bank, you can contact the Food Bank Director of Communications at 607-796-6061, ext. 4023.