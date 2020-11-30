Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s “Selfless Elf” event now a time of selfless activities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s annual Selfless Elf event will be a little different in 2020. Instead of the traditional 5K event, the food bank has created a virtual advent calendar challenging the community to spread cheer through seasonal selfless activities.

The community can learn more and sign up for the free month-long event by visiting  www.SelflessElf5K.org. When participants sign up, they will receive a daily email reminder filled with details about that day’s activity.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us and has caused many of us to change our plans. However, I hope that this year’s Selfless Elf event, sponsored by Wegmans, will allow us to connect as a community and remind ourselves what this season is truly about,” said Natasha Thompson, Food Bank President & CEO.

“Thank you for all that you do for our neighbors in need, and for joining us in our mission to build and sustain hunger-free communities throughout the Southern Tier. From all of us here at the Food Bank, happy holidays,” shared Thompson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now