Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s “Selfless Elf” event now a time of selfless activities

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s annual Selfless Elf event will be a little different in 2020. Instead of the traditional 5K event, the food bank has created a virtual advent calendar challenging the community to spread cheer through seasonal selfless activities.

The community can learn more and sign up for the free month-long event by visiting www.SelflessElf5K.org. When participants sign up, they will receive a daily email reminder filled with details about that day’s activity.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us and has caused many of us to change our plans. However, I hope that this year’s Selfless Elf event, sponsored by Wegmans, will allow us to connect as a community and remind ourselves what this season is truly about,” said Natasha Thompson, Food Bank President & CEO.

“Thank you for all that you do for our neighbors in need, and for joining us in our mission to build and sustain hunger-free communities throughout the Southern Tier. From all of us here at the Food Bank, happy holidays,” shared Thompson.