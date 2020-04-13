Food Banks across the country making changes to support their communities

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As more people across the country are facing unemployment due to COVID-19, some are finding ti difficult to provide meals for their families. 18 News spoke with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to see how they’re handling the crisis.

A State of emergency has been declared for Food Banks in New York as well as other food banks in the country as more people file for unemployment.

Natasha Thompson, CEO and President if the Food Bank of the Southern Tier says, ” What we’re seeing is pretty unprecedented”.

According to Thompson, in March 2019, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier distributed 800 thousand pounds of food but amid the coronavirus pandemic this March they distributed over 1.7 million pounds of food.

Thompson says it’s not just the food that has nearly doubled. “We use a system we’ve had in place over the past 3 years that tracks who’s coming to our mobile food pantries for help, what we’re seeing from that is 60% of people registering are entirely new to the system, brand new” says Thompson.

While the Food Bank of the Southern Tier isn’t new to natural disasters, like the flooding in Broome and Tioga County in 2011, Thompson says this is different.

“The challenge is the whole country is going through this, no place has extra food to send us and everyone’s vying for the same food” says, Thompson.