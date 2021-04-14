Food Network show featuring local chef premiering soon

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A new Food Network series featuring a local chef is set to premiere this week.

Chef Pat from Beefeater’s Tavern in Horseheads will be featured on Food Network’s newest series, Chef Boot Camp, which takes a deep dive into one of the most critical and essential elements of restaurants everywhere – the chefs running the kitchen.

Local tavern featured in new Food Network show

The show is hosted by Cliff Crooks, Culinary Director of a global restaurant brand whose job entails making sure the entire enterprise runs smoothly, including hiring and firing the chefs for each kitchen.

Cliff is taking his decades of expertise and embarking on a new mission to help struggling chefs from restaurants across the country prove that they deserve to keep running their kitchens.

Nominated by their respective restaurant owners, each episode Cliff will put a trio of underperforming chefs through a grueling series of challenges to test their real-world culinary skills and fitness for the role.

With their jobs on the line, these chefs will attempt to not only survive but thrive in Chef Boot Camp and prove to their owners they have the talent and passion it takes to succeed.

The show is premiering Thursday, April 8 at 10 p.m. on Food Network, but the episode featuring Beefeater’s will premiere on Thursday, April 15 at 10 p.m. during the episode “Sloppy, Snarky and Silent”