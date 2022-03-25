ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Food truck lovers across the Southern Tier can rejoice as Food Truck Fridays have returned to Elmira.

Elm Chevrolet will have a food truck placed inside of the car lot located at 301 E. Church St. in Downtown Elmira in the morning and early afternoon hours every Friday.

From gourmet hot dogs, empanadas, and tacos, to BBQ and a whole lot more will be available each Friday during the months of April and May.

Be sure to bring an appetite and the willingness to try something new as the menus will change often.