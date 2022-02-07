For the love of canines

by: Van Delbridge

K-9 Twiggy

The annual fundraiser for the New York State Police Troop E K-9 Horseheads will host a benefit event this Saturday, February 12th.

Now in its seventh year, the event will feature live bands, a silent auction, and chicken barbeque.
Event Chairperson Renee Chalk, says she started the event in her backyard, and it was for a great cause.

“I found out that the K-9 dogs aren’t given vests, so I wanted to purchase vests for the dogs.” “And it just grew, and now I’m actually purchasing the dogs and the vests,” said Chalk.

There will also be K-9 demonstrations on hand.

Chalk said as the event continues to grow, her hope would be that there is enough funding for any office who should want a K-9 patrol dog to accompany them while on the job.

The event will run from 1 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion in Big Flats, New York and admission is 10 dollars.

