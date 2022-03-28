WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Several national business magazines will feature Visit Potter-Tioga in upcoming issues as a “Central PA Business Leader”, the visitors bureau said.

Visit Potter-Tioga announced that the features in Forbes, Fortune and Entrepreneuer magazines will provide “safe tourism” strategies for visitors, focusing on the bureau’s handling of tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga said that local businesses in the Northern Tier took extreme precautions during the pandemic, allowing the area to keep a high number of tourists and low number of cases.

“I knew we had to take a chance for the sake of the businesses,” Hanson says. “This is a place where people can come to vacation safely. We pushed hard to promote area attractions and wide-open spaces. With tourism as a top industry, we have been able to continue to bring visitors here and keep our residents employed.”

Visit Potter-Tioga, the County Visitors Bureau, said it hoped the magazine features will highlight some of the Northern Tier’s “lush landscapes” and areas like the Pine-Creek Gorge, Cherry Springs State Park and the 60-mile Pine Creek Trail.