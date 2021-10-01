Forecast Discussion (10/01/21) AM: Mostly sunny and dry to start the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 44°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:50 PM

A foggy start to the day will be followed by mostly sunny conditions. An area of high pressure is building into the region which is allowing for us to enjoy some sunshine to end the work week and stay dry. This morning also started off cool with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs today will rise into the mid 60s. Overnight, we stay mostly clear to start with some increasing clouds late overnight. Dry conditions also hold overnight and into Saturday. Lows tonight drop into the mid 40s. Saturday really sees an increase in temperature with highs rising into the mid 70s which is almost 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Sunshine holds through Saturday.

Cloud cover builds in for Saturday night as a stationary front sets up to the north of us. Due to this stationary front, we see shower chances return for Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday sit into the 70s once again. Shower chances hold into Monday as that stationary front still remains north of the Twin Tiers and we have an approaching area of low pressure. We still hold onto the 70s for Monday as well. That area of low pressure and its cold front move through on Tuesday bringing with it more shower chances. This cold front is relatively weak, so there is not a big decrease in temperatures behind the front as we still sit into the low 70s for Tuesday. Another boundary moves through on Wednesday bringing with it some lingering showers across the Twin Tiers. On Thursday, we start to dry out and get some breaks in the clouds. Peeks of sunshine are possible on Thursday. For Wednesday and Thursday, highs sit into the low 70s.

Have a great Friday!

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. BUILDING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

