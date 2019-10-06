Forecast Discussion 10/06/2019 AM: Rain makes a return and continues into Monday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 40°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:41 PM

Even though we are on the warmer side we are also dealing with a lot of cloud cover. Clouds will be sticking with us as we head through the next couple of days. Dry start to your Sunday, but light showers will begin to arrive late in the afternoon. Highs today will be seasonable, with temperatures making it into the upper sixties. Going into the overnight hours steadier rain will begin to work in, with embedded areas of a brief downpours possible. We will remain on the windy side overnight with lows only falling into the lower fifties.

Unsettled start to the week as a system that is working through continues our rain chance. Steady rain to start off Monday before rain lightens to showers by the afternoon. Estimated rainfall accumulation will be on the range of 1-2 inches. With the amount of dry weather we have seen lately, this soaking rain will not pose a threat for flooding. Highs on Monday will be in the low sixties. Showers will linger into the overnight hours before tapering off by early morning Tuesday.

High pressure builds back in for Tuesday which will bring us the return of dry and comfortable weather. The nice weather is looking to last from Tuesday afternoon into the beginning portions of Friday. Cloud cover will begin to increase Friday out ahead of our next weather maker. Rain chances will then return for the start of the upcoming weekend. Temperatures throughout the week will be seasonable.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 67

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, STEADY LIGHT RAIN

LOW: 54

MONDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, SUN RETURNS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter







