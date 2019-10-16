Forecast Discussion 10/16/2019 PM: Gusty winds and showers are expected Thursday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 37°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:25 PM

A wet and dreary day all across the Twin Tiers as we dealt with steady light to moderate rain. We will begin to see this rain lighten up during the overnight hours tonight. Unfortunately, we are still going to be dealing with some light scattered showers and foggy conditions during the overnight hours. Lows tonight will fall into the low forties.

Make sure to grab your rain gear as you head out the door Thursday as we will continue to see scattered showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Along with the rain, we will be dealing with some pretty strong winds. Gusts by Thursday afternoon will be about 30 + mph. Temperatures will be well below normal as highs will struggle to make it into the low fifties. As we head into the overnight hours we will finally begin to see any shower activity slowly taper off and winds will begin to calm. Low Thursday will be in the low forties.

A lingering shower will be possible Friday morning before we begin to dry out during the afternoon hours. Cloud cover will then begin to clear late day and during the overnight hours. Sunny weather will return for the upcoming weekend, with clouds cover increasing in some locations during the later portions of Sunday. Cloud cover will fully begin to increase on Monday afternoon, with a light shower possible late in the day. Showers will make a return for everybody on Tuesday.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 51

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, CALMING WINDS.

LOW: 43

FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MAINLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

