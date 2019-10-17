Forecast Discussion 10/17/2019 PM: Below average temperatures for Friday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 36°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:21 PM

Majority of us dealing with below-average temperatures and gusty winds as went throughout the day. Staying on the windy side overnight, with wind gusts of 20+ mph possible. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with a lingering shower possible. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower forties for lows.

Turning dry for Friday, but still seeing below-average temperatures. Temperatures will only warm into the lower fifties in most locations. That cloud cover will stick around for the majority of the day before we some clearing in the evening. Beautiful weather is instore for us heading into the weekend. We will see seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday clouds roll in with a few scattered showers possible otherwise mainly dry until Tuesday as a frontal system pushes through bringing our next rain chance. Highs on Monday and Tuesday in the mid to lower 60s. We look to dry out again and track some more sunshine mid next week.

FRIDAY: TURNING DRY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLEARING SKIES, PATCHY FROST

LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MAINLY SUNNY & SEASONABLE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT RAIN

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

