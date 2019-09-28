Forecast Discussion 9/28/2019 PM: Cool & comfortable end to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 44°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:53 PM

Feeling more like summer today than fall, as highs in most locations made it into the low eighties. Along with the warm and humid temperatures, we saw clouds work in ahead of the cold front. Showers will continue through the early overnight hours before tapering off. Lows will fall into the low to mid fifties. Ending the weekend off on a pleasant note, as we will be seeing sun make a return for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler than today with highs hovering around seventy. Sunday night lows will fall into the mid to upper forties.

We will start Monday off on the quiet side before increasing clouds and shower chances for the late afternoon. Along with clouds increasing we will also begin to feel temperatures rise again, as Monday’s highs will be in the low seventies. We begin to see the impacts of our next weather maker late overnight and into Tuesday. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs making it back into the low eighties.

Unsettled weather will stay with us from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. Rain chances will increase for Wednesday afternoon and especially on Thursday. We will be feeling the change in temperatures between Tuesday and the end of the week. Colder and drier air behind the systems that will bring us rain, will knock temperatures back down close to average. By Friday highs will be in the lower sixties, but the sun will make a return and then last into the beginning portion of the weekend.

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, SOME SUN FOR THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 69

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY & PATCHY FOG

LOW: 47

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64



WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45



FRIDAY: CLOUDS GIVE WAY TO AFTERNOON SUN, COOL

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: COOL & PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

