ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Booth Elementary School in downtown Elmira has a new owner, according to the Elmira City School District.

A spokesperson for ECSD confirmed that the sale of the old school building on Davis St. closed for $299,000 on February 17, 2023. The buyer was City Center Apartments, LLC.

ECSD said the school, which closed in 2004, was vacant at the time of the sale and no district programs were being held inside. Chemung County Public Works said that the Elmira City Council is currently working to create a resolution to remove the 20mph school zone speed limit signs from the streets surrounding Booth that have been in place since the school closed 19 years ago.

In May 2022, voters approved a proposal by ECSD to sell the Arthur W. Booth building in its school budget vote.