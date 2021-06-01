Former Cake Boss employee opening bakery in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A bakery will soon be opening in the Village of Elmira Heights.

Owner Blair Warner previously worked for TLC’s Cake Boss Buddy Valastro at Carlos Bakery and is bringing some of her recipes to the Southern Tier. Her new bakery, Bees Sweets, will offer pastries, coffee, donuts, cupcakes, and more sweet treats. She says her specialty is 3D sculpted cakes.

“I’ve been baking and decorating cakes for a long time,” said Warner outside her brightly decorated pink bakery. “I’ve been doing my own business out of my house for about 10 years, and really just got the opportunity to get a building started.”

The grand opening of Bees Sweets at 121 West 14th St. is scheduled for June 5 at 10 a.m.