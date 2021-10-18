Former Chemung County Legislator Theodore “Ted” Bennett passes away

(WETM) – Theodore “Ted” Bennett, who served in the Chemung County Legislature for 40 years, has died. He was 90.

Bennett was a lifelong resident of Elmira, graduating from Southside High School in 1949. Following high school, he served in the United States Marine Corp from 1950-1952 attaining the rank of sergeant, and later joined NY Telephone Company as an engineer. He continued his education at Elmira College and graduated in 1968, later receiving the Elmira College Presidents Council Award in 2014.

Bennett represented Elmira’s 10th District as a County Legislature and served as Minority Leader of the County Legislature from 1995 until his retirement in 2014.

Bennett was instrumental in several local infrastructure projects, including the expansion of I-86, the Clemens Center Parkway, and the Sullivanville Dam in Horseheads. In 1997 Bennett began serving as Chairman of the I-86 Coalition advocating for the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86 in Chemung and Steuben counties and on the completion of I-86.

In recognition of his long-term commitment to transportation projects, the Chemung County Transportation Council established the Theodore A. Bennett award.

Ted will be interred at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, with military honors, next to his wife of 55 years, Helen. He is survived by his sister, three children, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.