Former Corning Police Officer comments suggesting to ‘shoot’ protesters

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- A former member of the Corning Police Department, Jamie Stewart, made a comment on Facebook suggesting to ‘shoot’ the protesters that are protesting the death of George Floyd.

The exact comment Stewart left was “Shoot one. Just one they will scatter like flies.” This comment has gained the attention of many community members.

The Crystal City Police Benevolent Association had this to say on the matter:

“It has come to our attention that a former member of the Crystal City Police Benevolent Association, who has not been a member since 2018, has posted a comment …on social media that is completely insensitive and totally reprehensible. The comment would be inappropriate if made by anyone in the community but even more so when made by someone who is a former police officer. Our membership completely condemns the comment. We want to assure the citizens that we serve that his views in no way reflects the views or opinions of the members of the Crystal City Police Benevolent Association who are active and current Police Officers.”

Mayor Bolland had this to say:

“Mr. Stewart is not an employee of the City of Corning. He retired in Sep 2018 after 20 years service, 18 with the Corning PD. I believe, but cannot confirm, that he currently serves the Village of Painted Post. As for my personal opinion, like any rational person, I am shocked and appalled by it. I simply cannot not fathom how a person could get such a thing in their head, much less publish such extremism for others to read on social media. Very disturbing.” -Mayor Boland

Corning Police Chief Jeffrey Spaulding also released a statement regarding Stewart’s post.