BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Dana L. Lyon School in Bath is being constructed into a new place for housing, according to the IDA.

According to Steuben County IDA Director Jamie Johnson, the former school building will now serve as a new place for housing in the area, with Providence Housing leading the project.

Johnson said the plan is for 49 units to be constructed and that work on the site has already begun. Contractors are expected to start renovating by the end of the year.

Rent for housing at this facility will be based on the median income.

Construction for the project is expected to be complete in 2025.