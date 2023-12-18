ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The building that housed the former Moretti’s Restaurant is scheduled to be demolished more than three years after it closed.

LCP Group told 18 News that the construction company will tear down the old restaurant building on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The group’s demolition equipment could be seen outside the building on Monday.

The former Moretti’s Restaurant will be torn down on Dec. 19.

LCP Group of Vestal set up their equipment ahead of the demolition.

Moretti’s closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the 800 Hatch St. property was later foreclosed on. Blaisdell Associates of Elmira purchased the property for $40,200 during a Chemung County auction in August 2022.

Before closing, Moretti’s served the Elmira community Italian cuisine for decades.