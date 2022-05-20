ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Odessa Village Clerk has been accused of fraud and theft for allegedly falsifying her timesheets for several years in order to steal over $10,000, according to the New York Comptroller.

Kristi Pierce, 47, the former Village Clerk in Odessa was accused by NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore and State Police of padding her timesheets for seven years.

DiNapoli said Pierce allegedly falsified her records from 2012 to 2019 to make it look like she worked more than 25 hours per week, the minimum required to get vacation time. As a result, Pierce allegedly put in for time off and received more than $11,000 in pay that she wasn’t entitled to. She was employed as Village Clerk from 2005 to 2019.

Pierce “effectively stole from local taxpayers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “I thank DA Wetmore and the State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation for working with my office to fight fraud and protect the public trust.”

Pierce was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny (a class-D felony), Defrauding the Government (a class-E felony) and Official Misconduct (a class-A misdemeanor). She was arraigned in the Schuyler County Court.

18 News first reported that Pierce was under investigation in March 2021 while State Police were awaiting the results of a forensic audit for the fraud that was reported in November 2020. Then in April 2022, Pierce was arrested and charged by New York State Police on the three charges.