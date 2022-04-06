BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Philips Lighting Plant in Bath that closed almost 10 years ago will soon be demolished, according to County officials.

The Steuben County IDA Director, Jamie Johnson, told 18 News on April 6 that the plan is currently being prepared for demolition. Crews are working on the interior to prepare the plant after working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the site.

Soon after the plant closed in 2013, the DEC declared it a brownfield site. In 2017, the Bath Peace and Justice Group and the Finger Lakes Group of the Sierra Club expressed their concern about the closed plant and its impact on groundwater. The group claimed that pollutants dumped from the site into nearby wetlands made their way into the “Bath valley-fill” aquifer.

Johnson said the demolition is expected to finish by the end of this summer.