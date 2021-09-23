Former Tops Plaza purchased by Benderson Development

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The mystery buyer of the former Tops Plaza on Elmira’s southside has appeared to identify themselves.

A new “now leasing” banner on the storefront shows that the building was purchased by Benderson Development, who describe themselves as “one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies in the country.”

The property was sold for over $800,000 in July through the online auction Real INSIGHT Marketplace. The Tops building has been vacant since 2018 when the company closed the location, as well as several other underperforming stores.

According to the company’s website, their 800+ property portfolio includes a variety of retail, warehouse, and grocery centers. Businesses in the portfolio include Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe’s, CVS, and Tops.

Benderson Development is based in Florida but has a regional office in Buffalo.

It’s still not clear what type of business could move into the plaza. 18 News has reached out to Benderson Development for comment on the apparent acquisition.