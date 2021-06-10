Former Watkins Glen Area Chamber President opens new accounting firm in Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Statements Accounting and Consulting Services and Alternatives Federal Credit Union will celebrate their arrival in downtown Montour Falls and the Southern Tier with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce on June 10, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Montour House (401 West Main Street, Montour Falls, N.Y. 14865).

In addition to Rebekah Carroll, owner of Statements Accounting and Consulting; Eric Levine, CEO of Alternatives Federal Credit Union; Michael Hardy, executive director of the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce; representatives from Statements Accounting and Consulting and Alternatives Federal Credit Union, a variety of elected officials will offer remarks.

During the event, Alternatives Federal Credit Union Senior Business Lending Officer Branka Gligoric and Chief Lending Officer James Hunter will present recently awarded grants totaling $30,000 to regional non-profit institutions. These grants are in addition to $70,000 that has already been awarded to private organizations in our region.

Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and tastings from area wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

“Welcome to these amazing businesses,” said Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michael Hardy. “We are fortunate to have the expertise, quality, and services offered by Statements Accounting and Alternatives Federal Credit Union right here in our County.”

Statements Accounting and Consulting provides accounting, bookkeeping, office management, and consulting services for private and non-profit organizations. Alternatives Federal Credit Union is a mission-driven, member-owned, locally-focused financial institution that serves Tompkins County and its six contiguous counties, including Schuyler.

“I am a life-long resident of this area,” said Carroll, owner of Statements Accounting and Consulting. “I know so many in this community and am thrilled to have the opportunity to help members of the local business community realize their financial goals. It’s incredibly satisfying to watch my clients thrive.”

“We consider ourselves to be change agents,” said Levine. “In that way, we believe that with the right resources and access to information, a community and its members can build and support one another in deeply meaningful partnerships. Our big picture goal is to contribute to a better a society. I can’t think of a better way to do that to leverage every feasible way we can to help our members move closer to their goals. It is my honor to see this happening in this region, and I look forward to many more vibrant partnerships in the future.”

COVID regulations will be followed.