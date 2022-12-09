WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Waverly recreation director has pleaded guilty to destroying and altering Village records, misusing over $15,000, and covering up the crime, according to the NYS Comptroller’s office.

David Shaw, 67, of Sayre, pleaded guilty to Official Misconduct, will pay restitution of $16,525, and was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge the announcement said.

As recreation director from Nov. 2015 to August 2018, Shaw was responsible for collecting money for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments, and field trips. The comptroller’s announcement said that Shaw admitted to regularly collecting the cash but failing to deposit the full amount into Village accounts. The $16,525 was the amount unaccounted for over the three years.

Shaw also admitted to destroying Village receipts and records while he was employed in order to cover up the $16,525 he misappropriated.

Shaw resigned as recreation director in November 2022 after serving in the position since 2015, the announcement said.

“Mr. Shaw shamelessly altered records to cover up his misappropriation of money meant to support the children of his community for his own benefit,” Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. “I thank Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin and the New York State Police for partnering with my office to hold Mr. Shaw accountable for betraying the public trust.”

The investigation into Shaw’s cover-up was investigated by the comptroller’s office, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, and New York State Police.