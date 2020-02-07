ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by Amy Litwiler, author of “Fostering: Adventures on the Bridge”.

Amy is hosting a book signing on Saturday, February 8th at Petco on County Route 64 in Big Flats from 2 to 4 PM. Books are $40 with all of the proceeds raised going to Sheltie Rescue.

Amy says she started fostering dogs 6 years ago, and after making a Facebook page with pictures of both her dogs and her foster dogs and getting feedback from her friends who said that she should make a calendar of her dogs, Amy decided she wanted to make a book showing off some of the experiences she’s had with both her dogs and her fosters.

Some of the experiences shared in the book include trips to local hiking trails, waterfalls, Watkins Glen International, and even Ithaca’s Dog Fest.

Amy says organizations in our community, even the SPCA use foster homes to help make rescue operations work.

Amy says the title for the book came after a friend told her, “Foster homes are considered the bridge to love because they’re the bridge for the dog’s previous experience to their new loving home.”