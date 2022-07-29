LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Four people, three of them teens, have been arrested after law enforcement said they stole a vehicle from the Shops at Ithaca Mall Wednesday afternoon.

Massia White-Saunders (24), Bridget Shaver (18), and two 16-year-olds were arrested on July 27, 2022 after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the area of the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 2:30 p.m. The arrest report said the vehicle was previously reported stolen from the Village of Cayuga Heights.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle in the parking lot of the Cayuga Blu Hotel and conducted a traffic stop.

All four in the car were charged with 4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. Shaver and the two 16-year-olds were released to appear in court at a later date. White-Saunders was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cayuga Heights Police and Ithaca Police helped in the case.

This incident is the latest in weeks of commercial burglary and stolen vehicle arrests throughout the City of Ithaca, Lansing, and Tompkins County.