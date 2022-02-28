Four Chemung County Sheriff officers promoted

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the promotion of four of its officers who, combined, have served more than 60 years of time within the office.

Richard Mathew, Jr. was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant after serving as a Sergeant for three years and a Deputy Sheriff for 12 years before that. He also previously served as a Corrections Officer at the Chemung County Jail.

Michael Skroskznik was also promoted to Lieutenant after serving as a Sergeant for three years, a Deputy Sheriff for 12 years, a Corrections Officer Sergeant for a year and Corrections Officer for seven years.

Two other officers were also promoted to the rank of Sergeant. David Padgett was promoted to Sergeant after serving as a Deputy Sheriff for 14 years. John Smith, Jr. was also promoted to Sergeant after previously serving as a Deputy Sheriff for three years and an Investigator for nine years.