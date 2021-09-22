Four COVID deaths in Steuben County; total now 203

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM) – Steuben County has recorded four more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the county total to 203.

One was a man from Steuben Center who died at the age of 54; one was a man from the Village of Painted Post who died at the age of 67; one was a man from the Town of Corning who died at the age of 64; and one was a man from the City of Corning who died at the age of 85.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of the gentlemen who have passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The death toll this month has not been seen since January 2021 when there were upwards of 50 residents in the hospital at a time. Please continue to take this virus seriously.”

The county health department is reminding residents to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to contact their healthcare providers for instructions if they feel ill.