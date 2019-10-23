Four people arrested for meth in Hornell

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Four people were arrested by the Hornell Police Department after officers found methamphetamine during a stop.

Lela Arnett, John Foster, Sasha Barrett, and Brandon Granger were each arrested on Oct. 22.

Arnett, Foster, and Barrett were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession ofa controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Graner was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and released on an appearance ticket.

Arnett was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, criminally using drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.

Arnett, Foster, and Barrett were being held in the Hornell lockup awaiting arraignment.