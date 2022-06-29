VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Four Van Etten children are safe after they were taken to the hospital late Monday night when they reportedly fell down an embankment off a bridge, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The four children between the ages of 11 and 16 were hospitalized and later released on June 28, 2022 after they were playing a game on Mill Lane, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office told 18 News. The Sheriff said the teens jumped off a bridge as a car approached, but the embankment below was steeper than anticipated.

The four children were taken to a local hospital and checked. The Sheriff said all four were released from the hospital a short time later.