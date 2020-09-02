Four year construction project to begin in Sayre, Athens

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A four year reconstruction project is set to begin next week on Route 199 in Athens and Sayre Boroughs, Bradford County.

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 86 / New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough.

The project will begin at the New York state line and work south.

On Tuesday, September 8, Route 199 will be closed to northbound traffic between Cayuta Street and Interstate 86 / New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, begins a full depth pavement reconstruction.

Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a 3.4-mile detour using Mohawk Street, North Keystone Avenue, Route 1069 (Pitney and Elmira Streets), Route 220, Interstate 86 / New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) and Route 199 (Bradford Street).

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic northbound and southbound will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 86 / New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging during construction.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.