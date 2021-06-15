Fourth of July fireworks returning to Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Fourth of July fireworks are returning to Watkins Glen after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The display will begin at 9:45 p.m. on July 4 with viewing available at Clute Park and other areas around the southern portion of Seneca Lake.

“We are thrilled to be able to present the fireworks this year,” said Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michael Hardy. “These celebrations have historical significance with roots tied to our nation’s formal independence. We’re ready to pay tribute to our history and enjoy an amazing presentation from Young Explosives.”