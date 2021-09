WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen wants to remind residents that a portion of Franklin Street will close due to the Grand Prix Festival.

Franklin Street will close from 1 Street to 11th Street from around 12:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Also please note that various tours of the original race circuit will occur between 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Please exercise caution as you travel during this time period.