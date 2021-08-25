Fran’s Landing still offering free meals to those impacted by flooding

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Fran’s Landing restaurant is continuing to offer free meals to those directly impacted by last week’s flooding that left a path of destruction across the Southern Tier.

Troy Preston, one of the owners, said they’ve given away thousands of dollars worth of meals, close to 400 since the 17th, and will continue giving them away for as long as they can.

From meatloaf to pasta to seafood and burgers, Fran’s Landing does it all with great reviews, putting a smile on many faces across the Southern Tier.

Located in Painted Post, Fran’s Landing provides quality comfort meals to the community on a regular basis; during the holiday’s the owners use their non-profit organization, ACT-N-DO, to deliver holiday meals to those in need.

Sandwiches being boxed and donated to volunteers helping with cleanup, Photo by Troy Preston

Without the help from local sponsors and community members, the work that Fran’s has done to help those impacted by flooding wouldn’t have been possible.

The owners are still accepting donations, but can only be made in person at Fran’s Landing, which can be located at 996 Addison Rd. Painted Post, N.Y.