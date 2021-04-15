Free 30lb food box giveaway in Elmira

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 08: Fresh fruits and vegetables lie on display at a Spanish producer’s stand at the Fruit Logistica agricultural trade fair on February 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The fair, which takes place from February 8-10, is taking place amidst poor weather and harvest conditions in Spain that have led to price […]

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Economic Opportunity Program in Elmira will be hosting a free 30lb food box giveaway on Sunday, April 18.

The drive-thru event begins at 12:00 p.m. with no registration and first-come first-serve as supplies last.

The Farmers to Families Food Boxes will contain milk, vegetables, fruit, dairy, and meat products (chicken, sausage, hot dogs, meatballs).

Masks are required for the event and attendees are asked to stay in their car while the boxes are loaded. EOP is located at 650 Baldwin Street in Elmira.