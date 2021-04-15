Free 30lb food box giveaway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Economic Opportunity Program in Elmira will be hosting a free 30lb food box giveaway on Sunday, April 18.
The drive-thru event begins at 12:00 p.m. with no registration and first-come first-serve as supplies last.
The Farmers to Families Food Boxes will contain milk, vegetables, fruit, dairy, and meat products (chicken, sausage, hot dogs, meatballs).
Masks are required for the event and attendees are asked to stay in their car while the boxes are loaded. EOP is located at 650 Baldwin Street in Elmira.