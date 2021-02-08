Free assistance available to Bradford County veterans

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Free assistance is available to veterans through the Sayre office of Rep. Tina Pickett.

A veterans service officer with the American Legion is available to speak by appointment over the phone with veterans about their benefits or other issues from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. The next appointment date is Tuesday, Feb. 23

To schedule an appointment, veterans should call Rep. Pickett’s Sayre office at 570-888-9011.

Veterans do not need to be a member of the American Legion to receive this free service.