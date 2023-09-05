HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Capital Eagles Chapter of Women in Aviation International has announced a free aviation program that is being offered to local girls in Horseheads this month.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, local girls ages 8 to 18 years are invited to discover the possibilities available in an aviation career. The free program will take place at Wings of Eagles Discover Center in Horseheads from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with more than 100 girls, along with their chaperones, expected to attend.

Girls who attend the program will be able to participate in hands-on activities, meet women working throughout the aviation and aerospace industries and more. Activities will be held inside and outside.

To ensure safety and that each child will be able to receive the needed attention and gift bags, the number of attendees is limited. Free tickets can be reserved at this link. The event is created to inspire girls ages 8 to 18 years about the aviation and aerospace industry, but everyone is welcome to attend.

On-site registration will be open at 9:30 a.m. and girls must be accompanied by their chaperone. Snacks and beverages will be provided at the event.