N.Y. (WETM) — Tompkins and Steuben Counties are holding free car seat inspection events this weekend.

On Saturday, April 15, caregivers and parents can get their children’s car seats inspected by certified child passenger safety technicians in Ithaca and Addison. The Ithaca event will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Cornell University Grounds Department, located at 307 East Palm Road. The Addison event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Armstrong Telephone Company, located at 136 Front St.

The safety technicians will use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate caregivers and parents. The technicians will teach people how to choose and properly install the right car seat for their car and their child’s age and size. The education method they use ensures that the car seat will be used right every time.

For more information on the Ithaca event, you can call Officer Beverly Van Cleef at (607) 255-7305. For more information on the Addison event, you can call Sargent Matt Sorge at (607) 622-3911. If you are unable to make it to one of these events, you can find a car seat inspection station on this website and schedule an appointment.