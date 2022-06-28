People looking to score free chicken wait outside the Bath KFC late at night on June 27, 2022.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Looking to score some free fried chicken, some people in Bath waited over 12 hours for the grand opening of the new KFC in Bath Tuesday morning.

The restaurant, located on West Morris Street in the Village of Bath opened at 10:00 a.m. on June 28, but some people of all ages waited in line since 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. Why? The first 50 customers are promised free chicken for a year.

Last night, 18 News spoke with some of the excited customers willing to wait outdoors overnight.

We’re just doing it for fun,” said Earl George.

“I’m here to hang out with friends and get some free KFC!” said William Space.

Hayden Years said, “I’m here to basically hang out, get some free KFC. Just spend time with family and friends.”

The Bath location opening comes almost two months after the popular “Crystal Bucket” location in Painted Post opened in early May. The Painted Post restaurant—inside the old Chemung Canal building—drew huge crowds, enough that the Village and Police implemented lane changes to help avoid traffic jams around the building.