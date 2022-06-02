HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Free car seat checks will be available at the Simmons Rockwell in Hornell next week on Saturday, June 11.

The car seat checks will be held on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Certified child passenger safety technicians will perform all checks.

The events are part of a yearlong safety initiative where law enforcement agencies and community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install an appropriate seat for a child’s age and size.

Parents and caregivers can also visit the NHSTA website for tips on installing rear-facing and forward-facing car and booster seats.

For more information, contact Sergeant Matt Sorge at (607) 622-3911 or MSorge@SteubenCountyNY.gov.