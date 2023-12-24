ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – All are invited to attend a free Christmas dinner in Elmira on Christmas Day.

The Catholic Charities Christmas Dinner will take place at the Elmira Community Kitchen from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The kitchen is located at 160 High Street at St. Joseph’s Boulevard.

The kitchen will close on Dec. 26 and reopen for the rest of the week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The food pantry will close on Dec. 25 and reopen on Jan. 2. Emergency needs for food can be met by staff during that time if needed.

If you’re in need of assistance this holiday, here are some resources that you can contact: