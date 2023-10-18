ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Salvation Army is collecting winter clothes to help local families in need.

From now until, Nov. 10, the Salvation Army in Elmira will take new and used coats to donate to local families. Brand new coats can be brought directly to the Salvation Army, while used coats can be brought to Castle Cleaners on Hoffman Street, where they will clean them and send them over to the Salvation Army afterward.

“Right now, it’s mainly the coats. With the weather turning, kids in school, they need jackets for school,” said Amber Burdick, Emergency Family Assistance Coordinator for the Elmira Salvation Army. “I get phone calls daily for clothes or coats or any of that that’s a necessity for people.”

The Salvation Army will also be hosting a “Coats for Kids and Adults Too” event. This event will take place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where those in need will be able to receive free coats for either kids or adults as the weather gets colder.

According to Burdick, the Salvation Army recently received 70 coats that were donated to be given out this winter.

If you are looking to donate to this cause, you can reach out through the Salvation Army’s website. Those donating are reminded that most charity donations are tax deductible.