Free community art exhibit in Corning called “Spring Spotlight”

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – West End Gallery in Corning will be hosting a free community art exhibit in their new “Spring Spotlight” exhibit featuring four regional artists working in a variety of mediums.

The opening date will be on March 25th at the Gallery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m for free admission. The exhibit will be on display until April 28th Tuesdays through Saturdays through those same times.

The featured artists are Jennifer Fais from Cameron Mills, NY, Amy Hutto from Bath, NY, Joseph A. Miller, from Buffalo, NY, and Judy Soprano from Livonia, NY.

The exhibit will also have an online option, you can visit the website www.WestEndGallery.net after opening day.

Here is a little bit more on the 2022 Spring Spotlight Artists:

Jennifer Fais of Cameron Mills, NY states “Making art is an expression of love. I have loved nature since my parents chose “Green” as my middle name. Rivers, wetlands, meadows, birds – they all stir my heart. Painting them is one way for me to connect to the natural world, so, it should be no surprise that I have painted many birds, waterscapes, and bridge scenes. Canoeing is also a passion and I have painted a watercolor of many of the sixteen boat launch sites in Chemung and Steuben Counties. I have a variety of subject matter for my watercolors, acrylics, and drawings. Recent subjects include marsh birds – especially the Great Blue Heron. Using a loose, wash, and splatter approach I paint watercolor and acrylics on a gessoed collage of papers which often results in exciting, unexpected edges and colors. My work tends to be representational, and I also enjoy painting the constructed landscape in and around Corning, NY, my home for about thirty years. The Little Joe Tower and the Centerway Bridge are favorite subjects of mine. I also paint house portraits delighting in the architectural detail that endears the home to its owner as well.”

Amy Hutto of Bath, NY states “I am a lover of color… all colors. When my daughter was younger she would always ask me what my favorite color was and I could never give her an answer, because, they’re all my favorites. It’s just a matter of which ones are my favorites at the moment that I’m creating. I think this comes across in my work as spontaneity, which I like. The other thing I try to do is create a lot of texture in my work, no matter the subject. To me, the textures create interest and depth in the layers. I can see other colors peeking out from under a scribble, or my palette knife sweeps across and lifts or deposits colors along the way. In that way, color and texture are intertwined in my work. For me, it’s difficult to have one without the other.”

Joseph A. Miller of Buffalo, NY is an Associate Professor of Art at S.U.N.Y. Buffalo State, where he has taught drawing and painting since 1997. Miller’s work is in numerous public and private collections and has been shown internationally in Finland, China, Poland, and the Czech Republic, as well as across the United States, from Berkeley, California to Cambridge, Massachusetts. His work has been exhibited at the Arnot Art Museum, the Castellani Art Museum and the Burchfield-Penney Art Center in New York, the Allentown Art Museum, the Woodmere Art Museum, the Erie Art Museum in Pennsylvania, and the Springville Museum of Art in Utah. In his artist’s statement, Miller says, “I focus primarily on the human figure depicted in environments that create a context for psychologically charged, open-ended narratives. Many of these narratives explore ideas about power and vulnerability. Quality of light is a common theme. In particular, the way in which atmospheric light and locale can suggest a sense of mystery and silence. These works are dark, humid, and hopefully, at their best, memorable. For me, the most successful are those that evoke the feeling that an event is about to happen or has recently happened. Images of figures or figures in landscapes, in groups, or in isolation, share a common feeling of significance. Wholly absorbed within themselves or the dialogue shared between one another, they wait for the unfolding of their private story.”