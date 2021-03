SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) - Two Sayre residents have been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly selling methamphetamine from a home on the 500 block of Lincoln Street.

According to Sayre Police, officers found 5.2 ounces of methamphetamine worth $14,000 along with $2,913 in cash, ledgers containing information of illegal narcotics sales, scales, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials used in the sale of illegal narcotics.