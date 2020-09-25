Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Steuben County

PAINTED POST, N.Y.(WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is teaming up with New York State’s Department of Health to administer free COVID-19 tests on Friday, September 25th and Saturday, September 26th.

The tests will be administered at Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post.

Friday you can get tested from 12PM-6PM, while on Saturday they will be testing from 10AM-5PM.

Those looking to be tested MUST pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/steubencovidtest and remain in their vehicle with their windows rolled up until the testing occurs. You are also being asked to wear masks and bring identification and the printed registration form.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

