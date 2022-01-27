Free COVID-19 rapid testing to be held by Chemung County

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will be offering free rapid COVID-19 testing starting next week.

The testing will happen on Feb. 1 at New Beginning United Methodist Church at 300 E. Miller St., Elmira N.Y. from 1-3:45 p.m.

“So one thing, we are finally able to offer a Chemung County Health Department free rapid covid test Clinic,” Said Pete Buzzetti, Chemung County Public Health Director, “We want to start similar to our regular Wednesday vaccination clinics.” he said, “We want to set up a regular testing clinic for those people that are going to need to be able to get it that can’t get their hands on over the counter tests or aren’t able to get to a medical provider.”

Pre-registration must be done before being tested, which can be found on the New York State Health Website.

They require everyone to wear a well-fitted disposable mask such as surgical, KF94, KN95, or N95 and have a photo ID.

This testing site requires individuals to enter the building to be tested, no public restrooms will be available for the testing location, individuals are asked to not come more than 10 minutes before an appointment time.

Once an appointment is scheduled no other action is required, no confirmation ticket is needed. Those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation should not get retested.