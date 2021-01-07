Free Covid-19 testing at SUNY Corning Community College

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College and its nursing program are partnering with the Steuben County Public Health Department to conduct free COVID-19 testing on January 7 and 8, at SUNY CCC’s Health Education Center at 132 Denison Parkway East, in downtown Corning, New York.

Along with ServSteuben Medical Resource Corps, the team conducted and processed more than 400 tests during a five-day period in December. “The free COVID testing is conducted using the Abbott BinaxNOW kit. It’s a rapid analysis nasal swab test that takes 15 minutes to provide results,” says Matthew Marmor, Steuben County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, a SUNY CCC graduate himself.

Dr. Mullaney

The swabs are placed onto the testing card with the reagent while the test is timed to fifteen minutes. A negative result will show a single pink/purple line on the card and a positive result will show two such lines, according to Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough. SUNY CCC President, Dr. William Mullaney, conducted the timing procedures during the December testing sessions.

The testing will be available:

Thursday, January 7 from 9 am – 1 pm

Friday, January 8 from 9 am – 1 pm

Testing is free and open to Steuben County residents. Participants must pre-register in order to be tested at https://tinyurl.com/cccrapid