Free COVID tests available at First Arena grand re-opening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As First Arena prepares to welcome back hockey under the new tenants, Chemung County is offering guests free rapid COVID tests.

The Chemung County Office of Emergency Management, the Civil Defense Office, First Arena and Elmira College are all partnering to offer rapid tests to the first 1,000 fans attending the Elmira College Hockey game. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The County is also reminding guests that masks are required in the arena. And anyone looking for instructions on how to use the iHealth Test kit can visit the Chemung County Website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now