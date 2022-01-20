Free COVID tests available at First Arena grand re-opening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As First Arena prepares to welcome back hockey under the new tenants, Chemung County is offering guests free rapid COVID tests.

The Chemung County Office of Emergency Management, the Civil Defense Office, First Arena and Elmira College are all partnering to offer rapid tests to the first 1,000 fans attending the Elmira College Hockey game. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The County is also reminding guests that masks are required in the arena. And anyone looking for instructions on how to use the iHealth Test kit can visit the Chemung County Website.