Free delivery at select local businesses provided by Gaffer District

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The holidays are just around the corner, but many people are avoiding shopping in person because of the pandemic. So the Gaffer District partnered with Ferrario Ford is offering free delivery for local businesses.

The service will bring deliver goods from local stores to homes in the community within a 30-mile radius.

“We’re talking about Watkins Glen, Montour, Elmira, Horseheads, and the whole circumference,” said Gaffer District Executive Director Coleen Fabrizi. “All around this City of Corning, people who love to shop at our downtown can all their favorite participating company, and there are about twenty of them on the list.”

Orders cannot be perishable items, and products that require age verification, including alcohol, will not be available. The minimum purchase amount is $25 per order at any of the participating businesses on the list below.

