Free Eldridge Park Mini Golf for dads on Father’s Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dads can get a free game of mini golf at Eldridge Park on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 12 noon to 8 pm.

The mini golf course will be operating at the following hours starting on June 26.

Friday June 26 – 5pm to 9pm

Saturday June 27 – 12 noon to 9pm

Sunday June 28 – 12 noon to 8pm.

The Merry Go Creamery will also available for ice cream novelties and drinks throughout the day.

There are still not able to open all the attractions; however, we hope to open more attractions in the near future.